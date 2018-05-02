D-backs, county agree to give team right to look elsewhere

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have reached an agreement with Maricopa County that, among other things, would give the franchise the immediate right to explore rebuilding Chase Field or moving to another site.

The memorandum of understanding also gives the Diamondbacks complete control of Chase, the downtown ballpark completed when the franchise was born in 1998.

The agreement stipulates the team will play at Chase Field for at least five more seasons unless a new facility is ready elsewhere in Maricopa County, which the county termed "unlikely."

The ball club would drop its lawsuit, filed in January of last year, contending that a minimum of $187 million is needed for repairs and upgrades at the ballpark.