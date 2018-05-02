Mets' deGrom leaves loss to Braves with hyperextended elbow

DeGrom had six strikeouts and allowed two hits, stretching his scoreless inning streak to 18 1/3. He struck out four straight at one point and lowered his ERA to 1.87.

DANSBY DEPARTS, TOO

Swanson struck out in his first two at-bats before being replaced by Camargo in the field for the sixth inning.

Swanson, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, is having a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2017, hitting .289 with two homers and 13 RBIs.

DIAMOND TROUBLE

Yoenis Cespedes snapped his glitzy necklace during a hard slide into second base in the first inning, scattering gems around the infield.

Cespedes hustled into the bag after blooping a ball down the right field line, and second baseman Albies jumped over him while receiving a throw from the outfield. Cespedes was stretching after the play when he noticed one of his necklaces was broken, pulled it off his neck and furiously threw it to the ground.

The Mets telecast showed what appeared to be diamonds glistening in the dirt near the bag. A half-inning later, New York second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and second base umpire Bill Welke stooped around the base, apparently picking up pieces of the necklace.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Shane Carle threw long toss a day after leaving a game with numbness in his right index finger and thumb. He spent much of Wednesday at the hospital for a series of tests that "didn't find anything," according to Braves manager Brian Snitker. Carle will throw a bullpen Thursday and is day to day. The 26-year-old rookie has a 0.96 ERA in 14 games this year.

UP NEXT

Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran (1-1, 4.50 ERA) faces Mets left-hander Jason Vargas (0-1, 22.09) in the series finale. Teheran left his previous start Friday against Philadelphia with upper back tightness but avoided the disabled list. Vargas gave up nine runs in his season debut Saturday against San Diego after missing the start of the season with a fracture in his right hand.

