Harper homers, Strasburg whiffs 11 as Nats top Pirates 9-3

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper hit a leadoff homer and drove in three runs, Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Matt Adams clubbed his third homer in two games for Washington. Strasburg (3-3) allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits in seven innings.

Batting at the top of the lineup for the second straight game, Harper sent a first-inning pitch from Ivan Nova (2-2) into the second deck in right-centre for his 10th homer this season and second in two nights.

It was Harper's first career leadoff home run.