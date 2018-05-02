Yelich homers, Miley wins debut, Brewers sweep Reds 3-1

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich homered, Wade Miley pitched six effective innings in his Milwaukee debut and the Brewers swept the sloppy Cincinnati Reds with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night.

Yelich hit a tiebreaking drive to right off Luis Castillo (1-4) in the fifth. It was his first homer since April 22 and No. 3 in his first season with Milwaukee.

Miley (1-0) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three. The veteran left-hander agreed to a minor league deal with the Brewers in February and was promoted ahead of the finale of the three-game set, replacing Brent Suter in the rotation.

It was Miley's first major league win since Aug. 27 for Baltimore. He went 0-5 with a 9.74 ERA in his last five starts with the Orioles last season.