Wednesday's Games

Sports 01:41 AM The Canadian Press

Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Tampa Bay 4 Boston 1

(Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

San Jose 4 Vegas 0

(Series tied 2-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Tucson 2 Texas 1 (OT)

(Roadrunners lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Utah 116 Houston 108

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 4 Toronto 0

Boston 5 Kansas City 4

Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 2 (12 innings)

Cleveland 12 Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 0

L.A. Angels 10 Baltimore 7

Oakland 3 Seattle 2

National League

Colorado 11 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 9 San Diego 4

Washington 9 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 6 Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 2 Arizona 1

Interleague

St. Louis 3 Chicago White Sox 2

---

By The Canadian Press

