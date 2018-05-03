Peru captain at sports court for World Cup doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero is testifying at sport's highest court in a doping case that could ban him from the World Cup next month.

Guerrero was met by around 20 Peru fans outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport before an appeal hearing on Thursday into his positive test for cocaine metabolites at a World Cup qualifying game last October.

CAS said a verdict could come next week.

Peru must name a provisional squad by May 14 for its first World Cup appearance since 1982. It plays in a group with France, Denmark and Australia.