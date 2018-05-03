Like father like son: Giovanni Simeone impressing in Italy

"I get on really well with everyone, I have had great support and help from everyone in a difficult season, I feel that I have grown and am appreciated."

It is more than likely too late for Giovanni to be considered for Argentina's World Cup squad. The forward has never played for the senior national team but is hoping to be a permanent fixture by 2022.

"It is still too early to say if I'll manage to play in the World Cup in Qatar, certainly I hope to have the chance," Giovanni said. "I'm working so hard to get to play for the national team one day, I hope it happens, but frankly there's still time to think about the next World Cup."

Giovanni dedicated his hat trick against Napoli to his father and grandfather, both of whom were strong influences in his career.

Giovanni started out playing in central midfield, like his father, until Diego - the current Atletico Madrid coach - noticed his skills were very different to his own and demanded he switch to attack.

Giovanni, who is nicknamed "El Cholito," shares the same rugged determination as his father, who earned the nickname "El Cholo" because of that characteristic.

It is his grandfather Carlos who is credited with instilling that uncompromising, never-say-die attitude in his own son, and who is also Giovanni's harshest critic.

"He lives in Buenos Aires, but he never misses a Fiorentina match," Giovanni said. "He is less diplomatic than Dad. One time recently he told me in an angry tone, 'Explain to me how on earth you managed to miss that goal?' And I was stuttering excuses.

"Grandad is great. It was him who invented Cholismo."

By Daniella Matar, The Associated Press