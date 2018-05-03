PSG's Verratti out for rest of season after adductor op

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will miss the rest of the season after having an operation on his adductor tendons.

PSG says the recent operation "went perfectly well" and the date was chosen in order for him to be ready for the start of next season.

Italy did not qualify for the World Cup in Russia, giving Verratti time to rest.

The central midfielder has played 22 league games this season, and last played for PSG on March 31 in the French League Cup final win over Monaco.