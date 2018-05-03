Mets' deGrom not hurt, set to make next start Monday

NEW YORK — Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is on track to take his next turn in the rotation Monday at Cincinnati after a scan and examination determined no major injury occurred when he hyperextended his pitching elbow while at the plate.

DeGrom left Wednesday night's game against Atlanta after four innings, one inning after he felt pain during a swing and miss. He had an MRI, then was looked at Thursday by Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek.

The 29-year-old pitcher intends to play catch Friday and throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

DeGrom says he "erred on the side of precaution" by coming out of Wednesday's game with the score 0-0. Atlanta went on to win 7-0.