Butler adds Golden touch to incoming recruiting class

INDIANAPOLIS — Forward Bryce Golden, who averaged 15 points and eight rebounds during his senior season at Saint James School in Hagerstown, Maryland, will play college basketball at Butler.

The 6-foot-9 Golden joins 6-7 forward Markeese Hastings of Wyoming, Michigan, as the second recruit in the Bulldogs' fall recruiting class. Hastings signed his national letter-of-intent in November.

Golden, who grew up in Winchester, Virginia, helped lead Saint James to its first conference crown in 15 years.

Butler coach LaVall Jordan announced the signing on Thursday.