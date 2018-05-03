Souza activated from DL, makes D-backs debut

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks activated right fielder Steven Souza Jr. from the disabled list and he was in the lineup for his debut with the team Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Souza, acquired in a three-team off-season trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, had been sidelined since straining his right pectoral muscle trying to make a diving catch in a spring training game.

Souza came to Arizona as part of the deal that sent second baseman Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees and pitching prospect Anthony Banda to Tampa Bay.

Souza hit .239 last season with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs.