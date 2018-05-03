Costa helps Atletico sink Arsenal to reach final

MADRID — Diego Costa struck the only goal as Arsenal's hopes of winning one last trophy under departing coach Arsene Wenger ended with a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

The second-leg result also means Arsenal will not qualify for the Champions League for a second straight season.

Atletico advanced 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Costa's goal in first-half injury time. The Madrid club will meet Marseille or Salzburg in the final later this month. Those two teams are playing extra-time in the other game.

Diego Simeone's team is already certain of a Champions League place next season because it is second in the Spanish League.