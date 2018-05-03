Jets waive quarterback Bryce Petty after 3 seasons

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have waived quarterback Bryce Petty, parting ways with their 2015 fourth-round draft pick after three seasons.

The move Thursday comes a week after the Jets drafted USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick.

New York currently has four quarterbacks on its roster, including Darnold, Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and Christian Hackenberg.

Petty played in 10 games with the Jets, including seven starts, and threw for 1,353 yards and four touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The former Baylor star started New York's final three games last season — all losses — after McCown was lost for the year with a broken left wrist.