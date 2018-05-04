Neymar back in France to continue recovery from injury

PARIS — Two months after undergoing surgery on a fractured foot, Neymar has arrived back in France to continue his rehabilitation.

After landing at the small airport of Le Bourget at about noon Friday, the Brazil star went to his home on the outskirts of Paris.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had been recovering in Brazil after having surgery in March on a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He is hoping to be ready for the World Cup in Russia and it's unlikely he will play again with PSG before the end of the season.

PSG's next league game is due to be played on Friday night at Amiens. The French champions then take on third-division side Les Herbiers in the French Cup final at the Stade de France next week. They have two more league matches, at home against Rennes on May 12 and away at Caen on the 19th.

PSG sealed the league title last month with five games to spare but has delayed celebrations until the Rennes match at the Parc des Princes, making sure Neymar could attend the party in front of home fans.

Neymar said last month he would have his last post-surgery medical exam on May 17, adding that he could be available for Brazil's training sessions that start May 21 near Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's first game is on June 17 against Switzerland.

Neymar, who has started walking without clutches once again only recently, was injured playing against Marseille on Feb. 25. In his first season with PSG, he scored 19 league goals in 20 games after joining from Barcelona for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($260 million).

By The Associated Press