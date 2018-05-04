Impact host Revs look to stop slide

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact knew it would be tough to pick up points while playing six of their first eight Major League Soccer games away from home.

But they had hoped to do better than a 2-6-0 record and a league-worst 21 goals conceded.

Now they're back a Saputo Stadium for three of their next four games, starting Saturday against the New England Revolution (4-2-2). It begins a run of three games in an eight-day span, with one next Wednesday in Chicago followed by a home match May 12 against Philadelphia.

"The month of May is important for us," said goalkeeper Evan Bush. "It's something we're excited about and should have confidence in.

"Playing six out of eight on the road in tough environments kind of baptized us with a bit of fire. We went through a really tough stretch and now we can focus more on exactly what it is we want to be."

The trouble began on April 6 when, after a pair of 1-0 victories, they fell 3-1 away to the New York Red Bulls and lost veteran central defender Rod Fanni to a muscular injury. Then came a 4-0 loss in the rain at New England in which they created some early chances only to collapse after midfielder Saphir Taider was sent off after 15 minutes.

The Impact followed with a 5-3 meltdown at home to Los Angeles FC in which they blew a 3-1 lead after defender Victor Cabrera was ejected. And last week, despite being seriously depleted on defence, they held a 1-0 lead until the 70th minute before bowing 4-1 at Atlanta last Saturday.

It hasn't helped that they have given opponents six chances from the penalty spot.

"You get frustrated, but at the same time, we came into this season understanding that we have a new staff, we have a lot of turnover on the team and then you add in the injuries, suspensions, red cards, penalties and all those things," said Bush. "It's hard to look at it and say 'all things being equal, we're as bad as the numbers show.'

"That's not the case. We've had a lot of unlucky scenarios. Going down guys, penalties. So, if you keep it in perspective, there's a little more of a light at the end of the tunnel."