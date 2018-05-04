Kvitova reaches Prague Open final, will face Buzarnescu

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Second-seeded Petra Kvitova advanced to the final of the Prague Open by beating Shuai Zhang 7-6 (6), 6-0 Friday.

Trailing 5-1, the two-time Wimbledon champion rallied before dominating the second set on the way to her 30th career final. Kvitova has not yet dropped a set in her debut in the tournament.

The Czech player will next face seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania, who rallied to defeat Camila Giorgi of Italy 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Kvitova is seeking her 23rd WTA title, and third this year. Buzarnescu has yet to win a WTA tournament.