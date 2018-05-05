Buehler, bullpen through 8 hitless for Dodgers in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — Walker Buehler and two relievers have combined for eight hitless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a neutral-site game against the San Diego Padres.

Buehler pitched six hitless innings Friday night in his third major league start. The touted rookie right-hander struck out eight and walked three over 93 pitches before handing off to left-hander Tony Cingrani, who walked two in the seventh but kept the no-no intact. Yimi Garcia struck out two in a perfect eighth.

Buehler's highest pitch count in the majors is 94 pitches, reached in his previous outing against San Francisco.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't afraid to pull a young pitcher during a no-hitter. He removed then-rookie Ross Stripling from a bid against San Francisco with one out in the eighth in 2016. Reliever Chris Hatcher allowed a home run to the next batter.