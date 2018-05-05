Buehler, Dodgers' bullpen combine to no-hit Padres in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors — and now the most in Mexico, too.

Walker Buehler and a trio of Los Angeles relievers combined for the franchise's 23rd no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in the opener of a neutral-site series Friday night.

Mexico had waited since 1999 to host a regular-season major league game, and it got a historic one: the first no-hitter ever outside the U.S. or Canada and the 12th combined no-hitter in major league history.

Buehler pitched six innings in his third major league start. The touted rookie right-hander struck out eight and walked three over 93 pitches before handing off to left-hander Tony Cingrani, who walked two in the seventh but kept the no-no intact.