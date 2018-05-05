Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)
(Tampa leads series 3-1)
Vegas 5, San Jose 3
(Vegas leads series 3-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1
(Lehigh Valley leads series 1-0)
Rockford 4, Manitoba 2
(Rockford leads series 1-0)
Texas 4, Tucson 1
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
New Orleans 119, Golden State 100
(Golden State leads series 2-1)
Houston 113, Utah 92
(Houston leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Boston 5, Texas 1
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 4, Detroit 2
Oakland 6, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 0
National League
Washington 7, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 4, Miami 1
Colorado 8, N.Y. Mets 7
San Francisco 9, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Interleague
Houston 8, Arizona 0
---
MLS
Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Winnipeg at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
(Toronto leads series 1-0)
Rockford at Manitoba, 4 p.m.
(Rockford leads series 1-0)
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
(Lehigh Valley leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
(Boston leads series 2-0)
Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
(Cleveland leads series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Bauer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 4:15 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 2-2) at Oakland (Cahill 1-1), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-4) at Washington (Roark 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) vs. San Diego (Mitchell 0-3) at Monterrey, 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 2-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
Houston (Morton 4-0) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
---
MLS
New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 1:55 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 3:55 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
