Super Rugby: Highlanders lose ground in South Africa

The Cape Town-based Stormers earlier overpowered the Pretoria-based Bulls 29-17 in their north-south South African derby, also the 100th Super Rugby appearance for Stormers captain Siya Kolisi.

In a game centred on the battle between two bruising sets of forwards, the Stormers pushed 12-0 ahead in the first 11 minutes, prompting a response from the Bulls' big men.

Towering lock Lood de Jager and flanker Jason Jenkins went in between the posts to turn it around at 17-12 to the Bulls early in the second.

The Bulls' only lead of the game lasted two minutes as Stormers centre Damian de Allende set up a try for fullback SP Marais with a break down the short side. The Stormers pulled away in the last half-hour with a fourth try to hooker Ramone Samuels, who made up for his earlier sin-binning for a late tackle.

Earlier, the Auckland-based Blues beat New South Wales 24-21 to extend an embarrassing run of losses for Australian teams against New Zealand opponents.

Despite the Waratahs going in as favourites as the leading team in the Australian conference, it was the Blues, last in the New Zealand conference, who held on through 19 phases over the closing minutes. The victory made it 38 consecutive wins by New Zealand teams against Australian teams over the last two seasons.

Winger Ben Lam scored three tries and took his season tally to 12 as the Hurricanes beat the Johannesburg-based Lions 28-19.

Lam came into the match with nine tries, level with Jaguares winger Emiliano Boffelli as the leading try-scorer, and touched down once in the first half and twice in the second to take sole possession of first place.

He shrugged off weak defence to score in the seventh minute, giving the Hurricanes a lead they held for the remainder of the match. By halftime the Hurricanes were seven ahead and they extended their lead to 28-7 with Lam's tries in the 44th and 53rd minutes.

The Lions narrowed the margin with late tries to Marnus Schoeman and Sylvian Mahuza but couldn't sustain the rally.

The match repeated the clash between the teams in Wellington in the 2016 final, which the Hurricanes won for their first Super Rugby title.

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press