Latvia comes back to beat Norway in worlds, US faces Denmark

HERNING, Denmark — Rudolfs Balcers scored his second goal in overtime to complete Latvia's comeback victory over Norway in their first game at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, and Switzerland prevailed over Austria 3-2 also in overtime.

Balcers scored just 24 seconds into five minutes of overtime in the Group B game in Herning.

Anders Bastiansen and Alexander Bonsaksen established a 2-0 lead for Norway before Balcers reduced the deficit with his first goal and Rodrigo Abols equalized in the third period.

Enzo Corvi scored the winner for Switzerland with 1:42 remaining in Group A in Copenhagen.