WORLD CUP: Nizhny Novgorod a city of cafes with own kremlin

MOSCOW — A city of 1.2 million people on the Volga river east of Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod is relatively unknown outside Russia.

Fans arriving for World Cup games featuring the likes of England and Argentina will discover a city of parks, cafes and bars with its own historic kremlin fortress.

Here's what you need to know:

THE STADIUM

Built where the storied Volga River meets the smaller Oka, the roof of the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium seems to float atop a ring of thin white columns.

A new subway station will make it easier for fans to reach the 45,000-seat arena. Legacy is a concern since the local club plays in the Russian second tier and seems unlikely to fill more than a fraction of the stadium on a regular basis.

WHAT TO KNOW

Traveling to Nizhny Novgorod will take over six hours from Moscow on typical trains or just under four hours on a new high-speed route. Some free tickets for fans are available on both services.

Under its Soviet name of Gorki, Nizhny Novgorod was the place of exile for the Soviet nuclear physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov in the 1970s and 1980s. The aim was to make it difficult for him to communicate with foreign supporters.

Sakharov died in 1989 but, after the Soviet Union collapsed, a major street was named after him in Moscow.