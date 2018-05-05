Jimmie Johnson hopes Dover is answer to worst losing streak

Then there is the question of his manufacturer — Chevrolet switched its car body to the Camaro. Austin Dillon's win in the Daytona 500 is the only one for a Chevy driver this season and Kyle Larson's pole run on Friday was just the second for Chevy of the season.

Toyota won eight of the final 10 races in 2017, including the championship with Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing.

"I think we have been the benchmark or that high watermark for so many years, that other manufacturers and teams invested a couple of years in figuring out how to beat us," Johnson said.

Johnson, who starts 19th, hopes the turnaround truly starts at Dover.

Other items of notes at Dover:

NOT SO FAST?

Larson, who won his fifth career pole, isn't quick to blame the Camaro for the Chevy drivers' collective funk.

"I've never been one of the guys that has said we've been behind where we were last year with the new Camaros," he said. "I've felt like our team has done a really good job of taking what we had last year with the SS and then putting everything that we learned through that into the Camaro and been just as fast."

THUMBS UP

Daniel Suarez starts a solid seventh as he tries to build on consecutive top-10 finishes. The second-year Joe Gibbs Racing driver broke his left thumb in a race last month at Texas.

"It's not painful at all. It's just not 100 per cent comfortable because I can't really grab the wheel how I want," Suarez said.

He'll race with a brace for about two more weeks.

GO GO LOGANO

Joey Logano topped the speed chart Saturday in the second practice, a strong run following his first win of the season at Talladega. Logano's win qualified him for the playoffs. He failed to make the playoffs last year even with a win — NASCAR essentially stripped him of all benefits that came with his April win at Richmond because of a rear suspension violation.

His win last week in the No. 22 Ford for Roger Penske stood.

"I didn't want to go through that again," Logano said. "There is a little feeling of relief knowing that we are in the playoffs. The goal has changed. When you start the season, it is always to win the championship which you have to take one step at a time."

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press