Undermanned Columbus holds on for 0-0 draw with Sounders

SEATTLE — Playing a man down for more than 75 minutes after midfielder Pedro Santos was shown a first-half red card, the Columbus Crew managed to earn a point with a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Santos was ejected in the 15th minute following a video review that confirmed his high kick struck Alex Roldan in the face.

Without top playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro — who sat with an injury the club said would be addressed after the match — the Sounders couldn't capitalize on their advantage. They've scored five goals in seven matches, the lowest rate in MLS.

The Sounders (1-4-2) remained at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Columbus (4-3-3) is fifth in the East.