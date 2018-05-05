Velasquez pitches Phillies beat Nationals 3-1

"I felt good up there," said Rendon, who avoided answering questions about his injury or rehab. "Velasquez was moving the ball in and around the zone pretty well. ... Just couldn't string any hits together."

Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark (2-3) tied his season high with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He was charged with three runs and six hits.

Andrew Stevenson had Washington's other hit, a one-out single in the sixth. Pedro Severino followed with a walk, but Ramos induced a double-play grounder from Rafael Bautista.

Cesar Hernandez opened the game with a single and Hoskins homered to centre on a 3-2 pitch.

Maikel Franco provided an insurance run when he followed Carlos Santana's one-out triple with a single in the sixth.

THINGS YOU DON'T SEE EVERY DAY

When reporters entered the Nationals clubhouse before the game an eight-piece Mariachi band was performing in honour of Cinco de Mayo.

"Little fun for the boys, and myself actually," manager Dave Martinez said. "I love music."

MAGIC FORMULA

Hoskins homered and walked in the same game for the 12th time in his career. The Phillies are 11-1 in those games.

"He seemed to have more traditional Rhys Hoskins at-bats today with deeper counts, longer at bats, big home run," Kapler said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Ben Lively (lower back strain) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session. Lively was placed on the disabled list April 27. ... Kapler said RHP Pat Neshek (shoulder strain) will throw a bullpen session as the next step in his rehabilitation. Neshek has not appeared in a game this season.

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman was scratched from due to stiffness in his side, according to Martinez. ... RHP Trevor Gott, who sprained an ankle in the sixth inning Friday night, is day to day.

UP NEXT

The winners of the last three NL Cy Young Awards square off when Philadelphia's Jake Arrieta (3-1, 3.49 ERA) opposes Max Scherzer (6-1, 1.79 ERA) on Sunday. Arrieta won the award in 2015 with the Cubs and Scherzer, the National League Pitcher of the Month for April, has claimed the honour each of the last two seasons.

By Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press