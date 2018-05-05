Castro drives in 3, Marlins beat Reds 6-0 to even series

Castro's RBI double started a three-run rally in the eighth. Brian Anderson singled home two more.

Miami's J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 3 and was hit by a pitch, ending a 12-game hitting streak that was the longest active in the NL.

The Reds fell to 8-25, matching the second-worst start in club history from 1934. They were shut out for the fifth time, tied with Miami for second-most in the NL behind Milwaukee.

WHAT'S UP DOC?

Mattingly received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Evansville. Evansville President Thomas A. Kazee travelled to Milwaukee when the Marlins played there last month to privately present the degree , which was announced Saturday as part of the school's commencement.

Mattingly grew up in Evansville, and two brothers attended the school. He went into the Yankees' organization after high school.

"I'm excited about it," Mattingly said. "I had two brothers go to that school, so since I was a kid I would go to their games."

CASTRO'S PLACE

Castro's first homer in the majors also came at Great American Ball Park. He homered in his first big league plate appearance off Homer Bailey on May 7, 2010, with the Cubs.

SLIGHT DELAY

The game started 10 minutes late because of rain, which fell steadily through the early innings.

SCOOTER BACK

Second baseman Scooter Gennett was back in the Reds' lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting in the previous four games because of a sore throwing shoulder. He went 0 for 3 with pair of strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Michael Lorenzen threw 40 pitches without problem at the Reds' spring training complex. He has been sidelined since the start of the season with a strained pitching shoulder. He's scheduled to throw batting practice on Monday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Dan Straily (0-0) makes his second start since returning from an inflamed right forearm. He has lost both of his career appearances against his former team.

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan (0-2) has been the victim of blown saves in each of his last two starts. The Reds have lost all of his four starts this season.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press