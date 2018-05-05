Barco, Martinez score; Atlanta United beats Fire 2-1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Ezequiel Barco and Josef Martinez scored, and Atlanta United extended its unbeaten streak to eight with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Barco opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, beating goalkeeper Richard Sanchez with a rising shot that clipped underneath the crossbar. Miguel Almiron started the play with a takeaway from Mohammed Adams about 40 yards from goal and a drive to the top of the penalty arc, drawing in several defenders before feeding to an open Barco on the left flank. It was the 19-year-old Barco's first MLS goal.

Martinez doubled Atlanta's advantage in the 57th minute with his league-leading seventh goal of the season. Darlington Nagbe and Greg Garza had a give-and-go in the penalty area to draw Sanchez away from net before Nagbe laid it off to Martinez for an open-net finish.

Kevin Ellis pulled Chicago back to within 2-1 in the 61st minute, settling Garza's attempted clearance with his chest and smashing it back into the net for his first goal with the Fire.