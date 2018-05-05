Rosario leads Lynn, Twins over White Sox 8-4

CHICAGO — Eddie Rosario homered and drove in five runs, Lance Lynn earned his first AL win and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday.

The Twins posted back-to-back victory from the first time since April 12. Chicago has lost six of seven.

Rosario had four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth. Minnesota tagged Hector Santiago (0-1) for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Lynn (1-3) took advantage of the support, allowing two runs in six innings. He struck out seven without a walk and left his sixth start for the Twins with a 7.28 ERA.