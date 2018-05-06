Padres beat Dodgers 7-4 in Mexico

Lindor put the Indians ahead in the fifth with his fourth homer in five games, but he has made three errors in the past two games.

Bauer (2-3) pitched six innings of two-hit ball. He was charged with four runs, two earned.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Craig Kimbrel became the quickest pitcher to reach 300 career saves, closing out Boston's road win after it scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning.

Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save this season. His 300th save overall came in his 494th career appearance and 330th save opportunity, and just less than three weeks before his 30th birthday.

Andrew Benintendi hit a triple off the right-centre wall in the ninth against Keone Kela (2-2) and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hanley Ramirez.

The Rangers had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth before Joe Kelly (1-0) struck out the only two batters he faced. He fanned Joey Gallo, the slugger who had already hit two impressive home runs, and then got Jurickson Profar on a called third strike.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ASTROS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — A.J. Pollock singled off the glove of third baseman Alex Bregman with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping the Diamondbacks stop their longest skid of the season at three.

Pollock delivered on Brad Peacock's first pitch after Chris Devenski (1-1) had walked the previous two hitters to load the bases. Brad Boxberger (1-2) got the win in relief.

Astros reliever Collin McHugh became the first pitcher to enter a regular-season game in the Diamondbacks' shiny new bullpen cart. McHugh replaced starter Charlie Morton in the sixth inning.

CARDINALS 8, CUBS 6, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning, lifting St. Louis to its fourth straight victory.

The Cardinals trailed 6-4 before Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run double off Brandon Morrow in the ninth, handing the closer his first blown save of the season.

Paul DeJong led off the 10th with a walk and Wong followed with a drive to right against Luke Farrell (1-1). It was Wong's third career game-ending homer.

Tyler Lyons (1-0) earned the win after Bud Norris exited in the top of the 10th inning due to tightness in his triceps.

Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez homered for the Cubs, who lost for a season-high fourth time in a row despite scoring more than three runs for the first time since April 24th.

PHILLIES 3, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer, Vince Velasquez pitched five effective innings and Philadelphia snapped Washington's six-game win streak.

Velasquez (2-4) allowed one run and one hit in his first win since April 7. Hector Neris worked the ninth for his sixth save.

Wilmer Difo homered for Washington. Third baseman Anthony Rendon went 0 for 2 with two walks after missing 19 games with what the team called a contusion to his toe.

Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark (2-3) tied his season high with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He was charged with three runs and six hits.

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Zimmermann pitched five scoreless innings and Nicholas Castellanos had three extra-base hits, leading Detroit to the win.

Zimmermann (2-0) improved to 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA in seven appearances against the Royals. Shane Greene allowed an unearned run in the ninth before striking out Alcides Escobar and Jon Jay for his sixth save.

Castellanos had an RBI double as the Tigers scored three runs in the first inning off Jason Hammel (0-4).

Kansas City's Jorge Soler went 0 for 4, snapping his career-high 19-game on-base streak and 10-game hitting streak.

ROCKIES 2, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Chad Bettis pitched seven smooth innings, Nolan Arenado homered early off the big apple at Citi Field, and the Rockies shut down the slumping Mets.

Pinch hitter David Dahl gave the Rockies an insurance run with a two-out RBI single off Robert Gsellman in the ninth, though left fielder Yoenis Cespedes threw out a runner at the plate on the play. Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis finished a six-hitter that took just under 2 1/2 hours, sealing Colorado's fourth straight win.

Despite a solid start by Steven Matz (1-3), the staggering Mets fell to 0-5 on their six-game homestand.

Bettis (4-1) allowed six hits. Davis got his 13th save in 14 chances.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning, helping Milwaukee to the win.

Braun, who entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh, drove a pitch from George Kontos (2-3) to the centre-field wall to score Domingo Santana and Eric Sogard. Braun got a chance to bat after Kontos walked Sogard, batting .105, on four pitches.

Josh Hader (1-0) pitched the final two innings to pick up the win. He surrendered Starling Marte's tying two-run homer in the top of the eighth, and then retired the Pirates in order in the ninth.

GIANTS 11, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Buster Posey and Andrew McCutchen each had three of San Francisco's 18 hits, leading the Giants to their third straight victory.

Alen Hanson homered and drove in four runs, Gorkys Hernandez had four hits and Brandon Crawford had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants. Ty Blach (3-3) gave up only one earned run in 7 2/3 innings.

Hanson's second-inning double to centre field drove in Brandon Belt and Crawford. Hanson pulled a pitch down the right-field line for a two-run homer in the third.

Atlanta's Brandon McCarthy (4-1) gave up eight runs and 12 hits in only 3 1/3 innings.

MARLINS 6, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Starlin Castro drove in three runs with a homer and a double, backing another strong performance by Miami's Caleb Smith.

Smith (2-3) has been stingy in his last three starts, allowing only two runs and seven hits in 18 2/3 innings with 26 strikeouts.

Against the Reds, he gave up three hits and fanned seven in 5 2/3 innings, escaping threats created by a couple of Marlins errors. Three relievers completed a four-hitter.

Miami's struggling offence got the early lead as Castro and Justin Bour homered off rookie Tyler Mahle (2-4).

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Denard Span drove in his team-leading 24th run to help surging Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

The Rays chased Aaron Sanchez (2-3) in the fourth, taking a 4-1 lead on Span's single and a sacrifice fly by Matt Duffy. Span's 24 RBIs have come in 90 at-bats.

Jake Faria (3-1) allowed a run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Rays got their 11th victory in 14 games to improve to 15-16. Alex Colome got five outs for his sixth save.

Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost eight of 12.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered and drove in five runs, Lance Lynn earned his first AL win, and the Twins posted back-to-back victories from the first time since April 12.

Rosario had four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth. Minnesota tagged Hector Santiago (0-1) for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Tim Anderson homered twice for Chicago, which has lost six of seven.

Lynn (1-3) allowed two runs in six innings.

