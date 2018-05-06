Healy the hero as Mariners beat Angels 9-8 in 11 innings

"Give those (the Mariners) credit. They kept battling back. We kept getting the lead, and we just couldn't make that big pitch when we needed it to try to hold the lead," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Our bullpen went out there and just had a little bit of trouble putting guys away. Those guys didn't miss many mistakes."

It was a wild final few innings with clutch hits on both sides. None was bigger than Justin Upton's two-out, two-run home run in the ninth off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz. Upton stunned the crowd with a two-strike homer to tie it at 6. The Angels stayed alive when Trout's double fell just fair down the left-field line, then Diaz left his two-strike slider in the middle of the plate and Upton didn't miss, hitting it out to centre field for his sixth homer of the season.

While Upton's homer sent the game to extras, it was Mike Zunino's two-run home run that gave Seattle the lead in the eighth inning after trailing 4-0.

"Anytime we can pick up our pitching staff like we did today; they've been outstanding for us and what we want to be as a team is pick one another up and everyone answered from top to bottom," Zunino said.

The Angels took the lead in the 10th on Chris Young's two-out single to shallow centre field to score Cozart, only to see Seattle pull even in the bottom of the inning as Ben Gamel singled and eventually scored on Jefry Marte's throwing error trying to get Jean Segura at first base.

The Angels took the lead again in the 11th, although Simmons' hit travelled all of 70 feet. Third baseman Seager made a tough play on the slow chopper, but Simmons beat the throw and Trout scored. Trout opened the inning with a walk against Eric Goeddel (1-0), who struggled to throw strikes but got the victory.

NO RAIN

Fans and players got a little wet during the fifth inning as a brief glitch kept Safeco Field's retractable roof from closing after rain showers suddenly popped up in the area. It was mostly light showers but enough to get seats wet and send fans scrambling briefly for the concourses. By the time the roof started closing, most of the rain had passed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm strain) came out of his most recent bullpen session with no problems and is slated to have another one Sunday. "He felt really good. That was a good sign. Put good effort into it. No residual effects so hopefully he's on the right track," manager Mike Scioscia said. Shoemaker has been on the disabled list since the first week of the season.

Mariners: RHP Dan Altavilla is expected to start a rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas early next week. Altavilla was placed on the disabled list on May 1 with AC joint inflammation in his right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-1) returns to the mound after missing his previously scheduled start due to an ankle sprain. Ohtani last pitched on April 24.

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (4-2) goes for his fourth win in his past five starts. Hernandez is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA in his past five outings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press