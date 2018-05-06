Saturday's Games

Sports 02:05 AM The Canadian Press

Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Washington 6 Pittsburgh 3

(Washington leads series 3-2)

Winnipeg 6 Nashville 2

(Winnipeg leads series 3-2)

---

IIHF World Championship

At Denmark

Switzerland 3 Austria 2 (OT)

Latvia 3 Norway 2 (OT)

France 6 Belarus 2

Finland 8 South Korea 1

Czech Republic 3 Slovakia 2 (OT)

United States 4 Denmark 0

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Toronto 2 Syracuse 1 (2OT)

(Toronto leads series 2-0)

Rockford 4 Manitoba 1

(Rockford leads series 2-0)

Charlotte 6 Lehigh Valley 0

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 101 Philadelphia 98 (OT)

(Boston leads series 3-0)

Cleveland 105 Toronto 103

(Cleveland leads series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 2

Detroit 3 Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 6 Texas 5

Oakland 2 Baltimore 0 (12 innings)

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 8 (11 innings)

National League

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 6 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 3 Washington 1

San Francisco 11 Atlanta 2

Colorado 2 N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 6 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Arizona 4 Houston 3

---

MLS

Montreal 4 New England 2

New York 4 New York City FC 0

Minnesota United 1 Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 1 Los Angeles FC 1

Columbus 0 Seattle 0

Atlanta United FC 2 Chicago 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Colorado 0

Houston 3 LA Galaxy 2

Portland 1 San Jose 0

---

By The Canadian Press

