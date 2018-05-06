Saturday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Washington 6 Pittsburgh 3
(Washington leads series 3-2)
Winnipeg 6 Nashville 2
(Winnipeg leads series 3-2)
---
IIHF World Championship
At Denmark
Switzerland 3 Austria 2 (OT)
Latvia 3 Norway 2 (OT)
France 6 Belarus 2
Finland 8 South Korea 1
Czech Republic 3 Slovakia 2 (OT)
United States 4 Denmark 0
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Toronto 2 Syracuse 1 (2OT)
(Toronto leads series 2-0)
Rockford 4 Manitoba 1
(Rockford leads series 2-0)
Charlotte 6 Lehigh Valley 0
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 101 Philadelphia 98 (OT)
(Boston leads series 3-0)
Cleveland 105 Toronto 103
(Cleveland leads series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 2
Detroit 3 Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3
Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 6 Texas 5
Oakland 2 Baltimore 0 (12 innings)
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 8 (11 innings)
National League
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 6 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 3 Washington 1
San Francisco 11 Atlanta 2
Colorado 2 N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 6 Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Arizona 4 Houston 3
---
MLS
Montreal 4 New England 2
New York 4 New York City FC 0
Minnesota United 1 Vancouver 0
FC Dallas 1 Los Angeles FC 1
Columbus 0 Seattle 0
Atlanta United FC 2 Chicago 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Colorado 0
Houston 3 LA Galaxy 2
Portland 1 San Jose 0
---
By The Canadian Press
