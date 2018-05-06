'Win this one': Man U's plea after Ferguson's brain surgery

MANCHESTER, England — A day after former manager Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage, Manchester United tweeted Sunday: "Please. Be strong. Win this one."

Online posts from United provided no update on the condition of the 76-year-old Ferguson, who the club said Saturday required "a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery."

Social media continued to be awash with tributes and get-well messages for Ferguson, who spent almost 27 years in charge before retiring in 2013 as the most successful manager in British football history.

"Manchester United would like to thank the wider football world for the messages of support following the news that Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening," United posted on its Twitter account.