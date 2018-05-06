Bordeaux back in contention in Europe qualification battle

PARIS — Brazilian forward Malcom scored his 10th league goal this season as Bordeaux improved its chances of qualifying for next season's Europa League with a 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Malcom completed Bordeaux's victory deep in stoppage time following first-half goals from Younousse Sankhare and Jules Kounde.

Remy Cabella had put Saint-Etienne in the lead in the 28th minute from the penalty spot but the hosts could not hold on and slumped to their first loss in 14 matches.

The win lifted Bordeaux to just three points behind fifth-place Saint-Etienne.