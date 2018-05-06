Espanyol 1st team to win at Atletico in Liga this season

BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol dealt Atletico Madrid its first home defeat of the Spanish league season on Sunday.

Espanyol earned the surprise 2-0 win after scoring the first goals in nine visits by an opposing team at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

With Barcelona already league champion, Atletico coach Diego Simeone left star forward Antoine Griezmann on the bench with the team focused on the Europa League final against Marseille on May 16. Striker Diego Costa served a one-game suspension.

Atletico had won 12 and drawn five previous home matches this season in La Liga.

The defeat left second-place Atletico four points ahead of Real Madrid, which visits Barcelona later Sunday.

Espanyol defended well and broke through in the 53rd minute when Oscar Melendo's strike was diverted by Atletico defender Stefan Savic, leaving goalkeeper Jan Oblak with little chance.

Leo Baptistao blasted in a second goal from near the edge of the box to seal the victory in the 77th.

Espanyol's caretaker coach, David Gallego, was sent off at halftime, apparently for arguing with the referee.

Atletico left back Felipe Luis played his first match since recovering from a broken fibula in his left leg in March. He played 65 minutes before being substituted.

Atletico lost forward Victor "Vitolo" Machin to a right-leg injury in the first half. He was replaced by 22-year-old Aroua Sane, who made his first-team debut.