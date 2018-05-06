Messi gives 10-man Barca 2-2 draw with Madrid, Ronaldo hurt

Madrid is focused on trying to win a third straight Champions League to salvage an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Even though nothing was at stake, both teams played with all the emotion of a final.

"It was a very intense game from the very first minute," said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde. "We started well, but the goals came quickly and the bookings hurt us."

While Madrid played its best after Suarez briefly put Barcelona ahead, Barcelona regrouped after Roberto was sent off.

Suarez started and finished off a quick attack when he played Roberto clear down the hole left by Marcelo on the right flank. Roberto returned a cross for the striker to sweep in with his right foot after Messi had drawn in two defenders with a run to the near post.

The joy at Camp Nou was short-lived. A missed tackle by Sergio Busquets left Toni Kroos to start a counterattack that Ronaldo finished off by sending a headed pass by Karim Benzema over the line to equal Alfredo Di Stefano's club record of 18 goals against Barcelona.

Ronaldo paid a price for the goal with Gerard Pique stepping on his ankle as he unsuccessfully tried to stop the Madrid forward from scoring.

Ronaldo appeared to shake off the injury. He led Madrid's push for a second goal and was only stopped when Marc-Andre ter Stegen closed out to block his shot

Barcelona began to lose its composure and Jordi Alba shoved Luka Modric before both Suarez and Sergio Ramos were booked for a tussle.

Messi earned himself a yellow for a hard tackle on Ramos before Roberto responded to Marcelo's bump from behind by slapping at his face. Marcelo fell down and the referee didn't hesitate in flashing the red card.

But halftime changed everything.

Ronaldo stayed on the bench and, without its star, Madrid couldn't impose its numerical advantage.

Suarez won the ball back from Raphael Varane after a side-to-side collision and passed to Messi, who used a blistering strike of his left boot to drive the ball just inside the post.

That goal took Messi's clasico record to 26 goals.

Messi looked poised to get another goal but Bale made it 2-2 by using one touch to curl Asensio's pass around Ter Stegen. With most of the players visibly tired and struggling to recover on defence, both sides had chances to get the win.

Barcelona's players held an impromptu celebration on the pitch for the result and the domestic double, with the coaching staff giving them the guard of honour that Madrid's players declined to do before kickoff.

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press