Jets head home looking to clinch series

But a couple subtle changes to Winnipeg's lineup — Connor was moved back to the top line with Wheeler and Mark Scheifele, while Nikolaj Ehlers returned to play alongside Paul Stastny and Patrik Laine — made a big difference in Game 5.

The first line combined for eight points, while the second unit pitched in with four.

It seemed like only a matter of time until Winnipeg's young guns of Connor, Ehlers and Laine left their mark on the series.

Connor, a rookie, scored the first two playoff goals of his career and set up another, while Laine (one assist) and Ehlers (two assists) had their moments.

Wheeler said despite the trio's struggles for stretches of the series, he never sensed any frustration.

"I haven't because we've been winning, for the most part," he said. "When you lose tough games and maybe guys that are used to contributing aren't contributing (as much), then you start to grip the stick a little bit tighter.

"But when a team is having success, especially at this time of the year, there are going to be guys that are going to step up and have big nights."

The Predators, last season's West champion, will need a big night to force a Game 7 back in Nashville on Monday —something defenceman P.K. Subban guaranteed following Saturday's loss.

"The fact of the matter is, we had to go to Winnipeg anyway," he said. "We're going to go there, we're going to win a game, we're going to come back here.

"It's that simple."

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette, whose club won this year's Presidents' Trophy, said he expects a response from his players in a series of highs and lows featuring the teams with the NHL's best regular-season records.

"This group's been built for a game like the one that's coming up," he said. "I've got a tremendous amount of confidence.

"I believe in them, and I know that they believe in each other."

The Jets, meanwhile, have recent history on their side in close-out games at home after disposing of the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

But they also know the Predators won't go quietly.

"They fight to the very end every single game," Wheeler said. "We have a ton of respect for how hard they play.

"Eliminating them is not going to be an easy task. We're going to have to bring our best."

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press