Van Gundy won't return to Pistons as coach or team president

DETROIT — Stan Van Gundy will not return to the Detroit Pistons as coach or president of basketball operations.

The Pistons announced Van Gundy's departure Monday, with owner Tom Gores saying in a statement that the team has not progressed over the past two seasons. Gores said Van Gundy wanted to return for a fifth season with the team.

The Pistons went 39-43 this season, missing the playoffs for the third time in four years under Van Gundy. They've made the post-season just once in the past nine years, and even a blockbuster trade for Blake Griffin wasn't enough to salvage 2017-18.

