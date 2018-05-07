Alabama releases contracts for football assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — New Alabama offensive co-ordinator Mike Locksley will make $1.2 million annually and defensive co-ordinator Tosh Lupoi is set to earn $1.1 million.

Trustees approved deals for 10 Crimson Tide assistants Monday, with only offensive line coach Brent Key remaining in the same job. Both co-ordinators have three-year deals.

Locksley's salary is the same as predecessor Brian Daboll, who left for the same job with the Buffalo Bills.

Former defensive co-ordinator Jeremy Pruitt had a three-year, $4.2 million deal before leaving to become Tennessee's head coach.