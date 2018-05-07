Herrera powers Phillies past Giants 11-0

Buster Posey had two of San Francisco's six hits. Posey has logged four straight multihit games, hitting .563 (9 for 16) in those contests.

It was Eflin's first major league win since he pitched seven solid innings at Atlanta on Aug. 8. The right-hander was promoted from the minors after Ben Lively hurt his back in late April, and he worked six effective innings in a no-decision at Miami in his first start last Tuesday.

"It was good to stay aggressive and keep my head on straight and keep chugging along," Eflin said. "We learn the most when we have a good lead to not get lazy with things. I was happy that I kept my head on straight and just pounded the zone."

PHILLIE BUSTER

Posey has a 23-game hitting streak against the Phillies dating to July 24, 2014. Since 1949, the only players with longer hitting streaks against Philadelphia are Chipper Jones (29 games from 2007-09), Pete Rose (25 games from 1975-77) and Orlando Cepeda (25 games from 1961-62).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto was diagnosed with a right elbow strain and will miss six to eight weeks, avoiding season-ending Tommy John surgery. The diagnosis comes after a visit with Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Gulf Breeze, Florida. ... OF Hunter Pence had the clock stopped on his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sacramento after experiencing soreness in his right thumb that he sprained on April 19. ... Closer Mark Melancon will throw another bullpen session on Tuesday in his attempt to return from a right elbow flexor strain.

Phillies: LHP Adam Morgan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a back strain. Morgan had appeared in 17 games, going 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA. RH reliever Seranthony Dominguez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Dominiguez made his major league debut against the Giants, tossing a scoreless eighth inning.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (1-3, 5.70 ERA) picked up his first win of the season Wednesday, pitching five innings of three-run ball during a 9-4 victory against San Diego. Tuesday's outing will be Holland's first career appearance against Philadelphia.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (4-1, 2.17 ERA) has been Philadelphia's ace this season. He is 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA in his last three starts. But Nola has struggled in two career starts against the Giants, going 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in just 8 1/3 innings

___

By Kevin Cooney, The Associated Press