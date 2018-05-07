Raptors' DeRozan ejected from Game 4 against Cavs

Raptors star DeMar DeRozan's miserable series against Cleveland continued on Monday as he was ejected for a flagrant foul-2 in Game 4.
DeRozan caught Jordan Clarkson, soaring to the basket, on the head with his arm as the Cavaliers guard went up for a layup with 23 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Cleveland was leading 99-72 when the play happened.
DeRozan was 5 for 11 for 13 points when he was tossed.
The Raptors entered Monday's game trailing the series 3-0.
By The Canadian Press
