Cubs stop 5-game slide with 14-2 win over Marlins

CHICAGO — Ian Happ homered from both sides of the plate, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a five-game slide by routing the Miami Marlins 14-2 on Monday night.

The Cubs collected 15 hits after scoring three or fewer runs in 10 of the previous 11 games. Kris Bryant and Javier Baez connected, and Happ finished with five RBIs.

Kyle Hendricks also provided a lift for Chicago by pitching eight innings of two-run ball. The Cubs dropped their previous two on game-ending hits in St. Louis, taxing their bullpen.

The only downer for the Cubs was an early exit for Baez, who departed in the sixth with right groin tightness.