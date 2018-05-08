A record 4 Ivy Leaguers trying to make WNBA teams

Robinson had no idea whether she'd get drafted with so few Ivy Leaguers getting their name called. She was watching it with her Princeton teammates and started to cry when her name appeared on the screen in the third round.

While she was fortunate to see her name on TV, her dad wasn't so lucky. Craig Robinson, who is the Knicks vice-president of player development and G League operations, missed it because the television in his apartment didn't have ESPNU which carried the second and third rounds of the draft.

"I got a call from my wife who was in Milwaukee, screaming 'Leslie got drafted'. My eight-year old was also screaming," said Craig Robinson. "The entire Liberty organization is keeping their eye out on her which really means a lot."

Robinson's wife wasn't the only one who reached out to the former fourth draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers. He got a text from his brother-in-law — President Barack Obama. The avid basketball fan, who went to an NCAA Tournament game at Maryland when Princeton played there during Leslie Robinson's freshman year, was well aware of his niece's achievement.

"The President called me once he heard and he must have been watching on TV," Craig Robinson said. "He texted and called me before I could text him. My sister was on vacation out of the country and I didn't talk to her until she got back."

Leslie Robinson played Monday night in the Liberty's exhibition loss to Dallas. She had two points, two rebounds and drew a charge.

While it may be difficult for Robinson and Zimmerman to make a WNBA roster, they are both gaining valuable experience.

"I'm trying to take in as much as I can," Zimmerman said. "Trying to be a sponge."

Zimmerman admits she was a Mercury fan growing up since she's from Arizona. She became a fan of the Lynx when the team played an exhibition game at Columbia her sophomore season.

"When they came to school that's when I started really watching them," she said.

Now she's a member of the defending champions' roster, playing alongside Lindsay Whalen, Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus.

"I can picture myself as a kid on the sidelines watching WNBA games and now I'm shooting with them and actually playing with them," Zimmerman said. "I'm taking it one day at a time, I know the Lynx have a stacked roster and chances are slim, but I'm going to make the most of my chance."

