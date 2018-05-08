QB Joe Burrow decides to transfer from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quarterback Joe Burrow has decided to transfer from Ohio State.

Burrow, who graduated from Ohio State on Sunday, tweeted Tuesday that he was leaving to "explore other options." He said he would decide on a new school in the coming weeks.

The announcement didn't come as a surprise. Burrow was running behind Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the competition to replace the departed J.T. Barrett as starter. He has talked about the possibility of a transfer.

Because he graduated, Burrow can transfer and immediately use his remaining two years of eligibility.