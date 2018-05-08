Slovakia edges Austria, Latvia shuts out Korea at worlds

HERNING, Denmark — Slovakia rebounded from two losses by rallying to a 4-2 victory over Austria at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday while newcomer Korea remained without a point after going down 5-0 to Latvia.

Brian Lebler put the Austrians ahead with the help of a deflection off Slovakia captain Andrej Sekara 1:33 into the first period of the Group A game in Copenhagen before Marcel Hascak levelled.

Tomas Jurco gave the Slovaks the lead in the middle period and then Christian Jaros made it 3-1.

Austria replied through Peter Schneider in the final period and took off goaltender Bernhard Starkbaum for an extra attacker.