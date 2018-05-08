Joe Thornton willing to take 1-year deal to return to Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Joe Thornton says it's no secret he wants to finish his career with the San Jose Sharks and he's hopeful he can get another contract signed before hitting free agency this summer.

Thornton spoke Tuesday as the Sharks packed up for the summer following a second-round loss to Vegas. Thornton missed that series with a major right knee injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 23 but expects to be fully recovered by next season.

Thornton turns 39 in July but still was performing at a high level before tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee in January. Thornton had a similar injury to his left knee late last season and played four playoff games before off-season surgery.

Thornton signed a one-year deal last summer to stay with the Sharks and says he's willing to do that again to stay in San Jose.