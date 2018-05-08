Indians add RHP Oliver Drake to bullpen, demote Ogando

MILWAUKEE — The Cleveland Indians' struggling bullpen is adding a fresh arm with recently acquired reliever Oliver Drake joining the roster.

The Indians made room for the right-hander by optioning Alexi Ogando to Triple-A Columbus.

Drake joined the Indians for the start of a two-game interleague series in Milwaukee on Tuesday, just in time to face the team that traded him to Cleveland on Saturday for $110,000.

Drake was 1-0 with a 6.39 ERA in 12 2/3 innings with the Brewers.

Ogando appeared in just one game with Cleveland. He took the loss in his Indians debut, a 7-6 defeat to the Yankees on Friday.

The Indians also said that veteran righty Matt Belisle has elected free agency after being designated for assignment last week, while lefty Jeff Beliveau has accepted his assignment to Triple-A.

