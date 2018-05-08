Preds' Filip 'Scoresberg' dazzling NHL with scoring touch

NASHVILLE — Filip Forsberg dropped his broken stick and raced to the bench for another just as the puck slid around the boards near his skates. He grabbed a new stick from the Predators' equipment manager, fought off Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot and kept the puck onside.

Then he skated toward Connor Hellebuyck, holding off Chiarot as he scored, then slid into the net .

The man also known as Scoresberg or Filthy Fil then helped send the Western Conference semifinal back to Nashville for a deciding Game 7 with another highlight-reel worthy goal. Viktor Arvidsson found Forsberg and the Swede slipped the puck through his legs, a movement that prompted Hellebuyck to slide away from the post to cover the empty net to his left.

Forsberg immediately flipped the puck through the sliver of an opening, causing a GIF-frenzy on social media.

With the post-season that Forsberg is having, Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne can't settle on the best goal he's seen from his teammate.

"I feel like these two series that already at least three or four really unbelievable goals, and it's hard to pick," Rinne said. "I'm just a fan when I watch him play."

Forsberg led the Predators with 64 points helping Nashville win the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy during the regular season. He now is the franchise's all-time leading scorer in the playoffs with 15 points this post-season, bringing Nashville back for Game 7 on Thursday night against Winnipeg as the Predators seek a second straight berth in the West final. The winner of this series will host the Vegas Golden Knights for the first two games.

With Pittsburgh and Boston eliminated, Forsberg now is tied with Washington's Alex Ovechkin for the most points scored this post-season with 15, and the Predators forward has a plus-4 rating that is a point ahead of Ovechkin with both having played 12 games each.

Forsberg looks just comfortable passing the puck through his own legs as those of a defenceman he's undressing on his way to another goal or even just juggling the puck with his stick to give teammates time to get back onside. The 23-year-old forward from Ostervala, Sweden, said his stick skills are the result of lots of hard work.

"Natural is definitely not the word for it, but it just takes a lot of practice, takes a lot of you doing," Forsberg said. "Just try to maybe do it in practice and stuff like that and once in a while you get time and space for it in a game, you try to pull it off."