Mets trade former ace Matt Harvey to Reds C Devin Mesoraco

General manager Dick Williams said the Reds checked into Harvey's off-field conduct — he was suspended for three days without pay last May for skipping a game following a late night on the town — but were mostly concerned about his recent pitching.

"We primarily looked at video and scouting reports as a pitcher," Williams said. "We made some calls to find out some things, but it was mainly mechanical."

The Reds gave up a catcher who no longer fit their long-term plans. Mesoraco was batting .220 in 18 games with one homer and three RBIs, playing a backup role to Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart.

Harvey was no longer in New York's plans after four failed starts and four relief appearances in which he was hit hard. His path in the majors has been similar to Mesoraco's.

Harvey was nicknamed the Dark Knight and started the 2013 All-Star Game on his home mound at Citi Field. He returned from Tommy John surgery in 2015 and helped the Mets reach their first World Series in 15 years.

It was a steep slide the last few years. He fell to 4-10 record with a 4.86 ERA in 2016 and had season-ending surgery in July. Last year, Harvey went 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA and was sidelined from mid-June until September because of an injury to the scapula in his right shoulder.

The 29-year-old Mesoraco also has significantly declined because of injuries since his All-Star season in 2014, when he led all major catchers with 25 homers and 80 RBIs. Hip, shoulder and foot injuries limited him to 95 games over the next three seasons, when he hit only six homers and drove in 17 runs.

AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum in New York and freelance writer Mark Schmetzer in Cincinnati contributed to this report.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press