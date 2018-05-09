76ers billionaire owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill

"This was one of my closest friends and I watched something terrible happen to him," Rubin said at his Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, office. "It started with, how do we fix the situation with him? I said, 'My God, this is horrific.' What it actually showed me was, there are much bigger problems with the criminal justice system which I had no understanding of. We're not going to let what happened to Meek Mill happen to everyday Meek Mills."

Rubin wasn't expecting a personal awakening when he met Mill at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game in New York.

Rubin, raised in an upper middle-class Philly suburb, was simply a businessman who had been making deals since he was a kid. He owned a ski shop as a teen, dropped out of Villanova after just six weeks and sold his first sports equipment business to eBay in 2011 for $2.4 billion. He runs Fanatics, fashion site Rue La La and shipping site Shop Runner through Kynetic. And in 2011, he joined an ownership group led by Joshua Harris and David Blitzer that would buy the 76ers and later the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

Harris and Blitzer — who have since formed Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment as they expand their sports portfolio — had served as the primary faces of the sports teams since their purchases. But over the last two years as his wealth seemed to match his ambition, Rubin has been at the forefront of the Sixers' rise from the 10-win early Process days into one of the best young teams in the NBA. The seats that flank Rubin — Mill and fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert had the distinction at Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday — have become must-see for fans to catch celeb sightings.

"It's surreal to have this many people support me at one time," Mill said. "The feeling is unexplainable."

The man who pushed Mill's cause — and helped keep the "Dreams and Nightmares" performer's spirits high in prison with visits from a few 76ers — is also getting his time in the spotlight.

"He freed Meek! He freed Meek!" one man yelled, trying to get Rubin's attention.

It's not just rappers and actors — or even Game 4 guest, CNBC news anchor Joe Kernen — that flock to Rubin. Rubin and Embiid have become tight and it was the owner who arranged Embiid's birthday party in Miami and snagged a suite for the organization to attend a World Series game in Houston at the same time the Sixers were in town.

"I'm not involved in the basketball decisions," Rubin said. "I think it's obvious from the outside in that I've got great relations with them. I'm a very player-oriented owner. I think I'm highly relatable to these guys. I'm in the business. There are things I can have a big influence in with them."

Rubin, divorced with a 12-year-old daughter, has an off-the-cuff Mark Cuban vibe and wears the same blue button-down, jeans and black sneaks to Game 4 that he did hours earlier inside an office filled with photos of other celebs and his appearance on "Undercover Boss." He even hit up baseball's All-Star Game last year with Kraft and Embiid .

"By the way, Joel and Robert love each other. Meek and Robert love each other," Rubin said. "I love to be able to foster those relationships. People always say to me how lucky Meek is to have me. Actually, I think I'm so lucky to have him. He's opened my eyes to so many things that I would have never understood had it not been for him."

Rubin recently spearheaded a bid to buy the Carolina Panthers before he dropped out of contention and he has sights set on NFL ownership. Until then, he might dangle his A-list connections to help recruit prized free agents — like, say LeBron James — this summer to join Embiid and Ben Simmons.

But it's more than hip-hop and hoops that connects Rubin and Mill these days. It's an unwavering desire to speak out in the national spotlight for reform.

Rubin said he and Mill were close to announcing a foundation — with A-listers pledging to assist, of course — that would include a wish list of initiatives.

"We want to help people that's not like myself who don't have the resources," Mill said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press