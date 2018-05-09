Zewski, Rivas highlight Toronto undercard

MONTREAL — Heavyweight Oscar Rivas and middleweight Christian Mbilli will fight for minor titles on the undercard of Canadian Adonis Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title defence against Badou Jack on May 19 in Toronto.

The 10-bout card at the Air Canada Centre has mainly fighters from Montreal promoter Yvon Michel's stable, with a few from Toronto promoter Lee Baxter's team.

The co-feature has Rivas (23-0), a Colombian based in Montreal, defending his NABF title against European and Belgian national champion Herve Hubeaux (29-2).

Mbilli (9-0), who boxed for France at 2012 Olympics, will fight for the WBC Youth title against Marcos Jesus Cornejo (19-2) of Argentina.